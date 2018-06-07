US: Nasdaq ends at third straight record, shrugging off trade fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street shrugged off trade war worries on Wednesday, with strong gains by banking shares lifting the Dow and the Nasdaq closing at a record for the third straight session.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 per cent at 25,143.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent to 2,772.19 points, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 per cent to 7,687.03 points.

AFP