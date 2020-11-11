You are here

US: Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks snap back

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 10:51 PM

AK_usstocks_1111.jpg
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as signs of a working Covid-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 102.79 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 11,656.65 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.43 points, or 0.35 per cent to 29,524.35.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.69 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 3,563.22. REUTERS

