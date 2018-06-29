US: Nike, bank stocks lift Wall Street at open

[BENGALURU] The Dow Jones Industrial Average got a boost from Nike's near 10 per cent jump on Friday after the company reported strong quarterly results and gains for banking stocks, after clearing the Federal Reserve's stress test, drove broader markets higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 24,323.93. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.82 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 2,727.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 40.45 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 7,544.13 at the opening bell.

REUTERS