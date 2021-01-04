You are here

US: S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 10:54 PM

file7dfhqrk3vdh13z8d786b.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0. per cent, at the open to 30627.47 and the S&P 500 rose 8.5 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 3764.61.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 70.2 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 12958.522 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

