US: S&P 500, Dow gain on prospects of more stimulus

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 10:02 PM

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow climbed moments after the open on Tuesday as investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus, while a sell-off in some of the biggest technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.60 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 28,214.24, while the S&P 500 opened just slightly higher by 0.11 point at 3,408.74.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.95 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 11,314.53 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

