US: S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 10:53 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden took the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

The shifts in the presidential election overshadowed a better-than-expected US jobs report and worries about spiking coronavirus cases in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.95 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 28,399.13, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 2.11 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 3,508.34.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 11,869.90 at the opening bell.

REUTERS, AFP

Stay up to date with The Business Times for