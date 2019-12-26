You are here

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 10:49 PM

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent US-China trade deal.
AFP

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,227.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 8,970.21 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.01 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 28,539.46. 

REUTERS

