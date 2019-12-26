US: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent US-China trade deal.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent US-China trade deal.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,227.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 8,970.21 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.01 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 28,539.46.

REUTERS