US: S&P, Dow open flat after Ross's trade comment; chips lift Nasdaq

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Thursday after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States and China were "miles and miles" from resolving their trade dispute, while a rally in chipmakers boosted the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.34 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 24,579.96. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,638.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.49 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,042.25 at the opening bell.

REUTERS