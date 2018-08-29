You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq edge to fresh records, put trade fears aside

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 6:03 AM

330446232_0-4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved a hair's breadth higher on Tuesday to post their third straight record closes as investors grew increasingly easy with North American trade talks.

Markets finished up slightly after a day of see-sawing trading. US and Canadian officials were due to begin talks in Washington to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement, a subject which had unnerved investors for much of 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up less than a tenth of a percentage point at 26,064.02.

The broader S&P 500 was essentially flat, though still in positive territory at 2,897.52. The index had earlier crossed the 2,900-point mark for the first time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2 per cent to close at 8,030.04.

Lawmakers in US President Donald Trump's own Republican party and industry representatives have urged the White House to keep the trade pact as a three-nation deal but Trump has threatened to exclude Ottawa from the deal after striking a bargain with Mexico on Monday.

Jack Ablin of Cresset Wealth Advisors said the trading day had floated higher on a "general sense that the economy continues to improve."

"Macro headlines will be taking the center stage now that Q2 earnings season is behind us," he told AFP.

"So far, investors are taking tariff news and Trump's legal troubles pretty well."

Earlier in the day, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence was at its highest level since October 2000, buoyed by steady job creation and persistent growth.

Electronics retailer Best Buy sank five per cent after offering disappointing third-quarter earnings guidance.

Meanwhile, electric automaker Tesla continued to fall, extending losses by 2.3 per cent after CEO Elon Musk's decision last week to kill plans to take the company private and on fears it may not meet key production targets.

AFP

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening