You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks boosted by oil shares

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 6:04 AM

328790048_0-5.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday despite lingering trade tensions, with petroleum-linked shares rallying with oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.1 per cent to 24,283.11.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,723.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent to 7,561.63.

"For as much as we sold off yesterday, it's not that much of a rally," said Karl Haeling of LBBW, adding that fallout from a series of trade tariff announcements and threats was weighing on sentiment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The lack of a rally probably shows that investor confidence has been shaken more than previously," Mr Haeling said.

Oil prices jumped after the US State Department said countries around the world would be sanctioned if they did not halt Iran oil purchases by November 4.

Dow members Exxon Mobil and Chevron both rose more than one per cent, while Apache gained 2.4 per cent.

Several large technology companies also had a good session, including Apple and Amazon, which both won more than one per cent and Netflix, which surged 3.9 per cent.

General Electric surged 7.8 per cent as it announced plans to divest its healthcare business and separate itself from the Baker Hughes oil services company, in which it owns a majority stake.

The industrial giant, which was removed from the Dow Jones index in a transition that took effect on Tuesday, said the new design would make it "simpler and stronger."

AFP

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

ST_20180627_MANU27_4090681.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening