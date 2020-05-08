You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end higher, overlooking latest layoff data

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 6:13 AM

nz_nyse_080535.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Thursday, with traders looking past another spike in jobless claims caused by the coronavirus and instead focusing on the gradual reopening of the US economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Thursday, with traders looking past another spike in jobless claims caused by the coronavirus and instead focusing on the gradual reopening of the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent to end at 23,875.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.2 per cent to close at 2,881.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 per cent to 8,979.66.

Another 3.2 million workers applied for US unemployment claims last week, according to the latest government data, taking the count in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns to 33.5 million.

The data came ahead of Friday's potentially historic April jobs report, which will provide the most comprehensive accounting thus far of the devastation in the labour market following the shutdowns.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end mostly lower as rally shows signs of fatigue

Trading in Thursday's session - which at times lifted the Nasdaq back into positive territory for the year - again illustrated the market's focus on the future.

"Investors are looking forward to a reopening of the economy and they are looking past Covid-19," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

A positive catalyst on Thursday was an announcement from biotech company Moderna that it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for a phase-two study of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Shares of Moderna jumped 8.7 per cent following the statement.

PayPal surged 14.0 per cent as it reported a drop in first-quarter profits but described strong growth in April in which it added 7.4 million new active accounts.

Peloton Interactive was another big winner, soaring 16 per cent as it lifted its full-year forecast in light of strong demand for at-home exercise equipment.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 07:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Global hedge funds post April gains but still negative for the year: data

[BOSTON] Global hedge funds posted their biggest monthly gain in more than a decade in April when stocks rocketed...

May 8, 2020 07:00 AM
Technology

Zoom agrees to step up security after New York probe

[NEW YORK] New York state's top prosecutor on Thursday announced that the company Zoom would improve security...

May 8, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

UN appeals for US$4.7b more to fight virus pandemic

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United Nations on Thursday issued a new appeal for US$4.7 billion in funding to...

May 8, 2020 06:52 AM
Garage

Uber losses widen in pandemic, amid recovery signs

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber said on Thursday its losses widened to US$2.9 billion in the first quarter as the ridesharing...

May 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson warns 'maximum caution' needed as UK poised to ease lockdown

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior ministers on Thursday the government would adopt "maximum...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.