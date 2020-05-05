You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end higher, shrugging off early weakness

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 6:04 AM

nz_nyse_050526.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished higher on Monday, shrugging off early weakness and a big drop in airline shares as Florida joined the ranks of US states reopening their economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Monday, shrugging off early weakness and a big drop in airline shares as Florida joined the ranks of US states reopening their economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 23,749.76, eking out a 0.1 per cent gain after spending much of the session in the red.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent to close at 2,842.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 8,710.71.

Investors have been encouraged by moves in several large states to gingerly reopen for business following coronavirus closures, generally employing social distancing measures, stepped-up sanitation practices and mask requirements at stores.

The reopenings have been "quite positive," said Alan Skrainka at Krilogy, adding that he has been encouraged that states are opening "responsibly" in a way that addresses both health and economic concerns.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks open lower as airline shares tumble

Public health data shows a leveling off of cases in hot spots such as New York and New Orleans, but the US as a whole continues to log more cases and some health experts expect the current US death-toll of 68,000 to hit 100,000 in June.

This week's calendar includes earnings from General Motors, Disney and others, as well as what is expected to be a devastating April jobs report.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said the jobs data is unlikely to be a big market-mover since weekly jobless claims reports already have shown an unprecedented spike in unemployment.

The focus is on "how is the reopening is going and how does that juxtapose against the new cases and the trends there," Mr Hogan said.

Major airlines, including Delta Air Lines and United, saw their share prices fall five per cent or more after billionaire investor Warren Buffett announced he liquidated his holdings in the sector amid a deep downturn.

Boeing also fell, as did travel-oriented companies Marriott International and Booking Holdings.

But Carnival jumped 2.9 per cent as the cruise giant announced it will resume limited operations from Florida and Texas on August 1 after halting trips because of the pandemic which in the early days left passengers trapped on some of its ships for weeks.

Tyson Foods dove 7.8 per cent as it reported lower profits following closures of several meat processing plants due to the virus, and said the company "cannot anticipate how long the challenges presented by Covid-19 will persist."

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

US government projects virus deaths to soar in May

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's administration privately projects that the daily death toll from Covid-19 will...

May 5, 2020 07:00 AM
Consumer

Chaos outside liquor stores as India eases virus lockdown

[NEW DELHI] Police swung batons on Monday to beat back thirsty Indians jostling to buy alcohol for the first time in...

May 5, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

US Navy ships in Barents Sea near Russia, 1st time since 1980s

[WASHINGTON] The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of...

May 5, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate returns under new virus guidance

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate convened for its first regular session in five weeks on Monday with new coronavirus...

May 5, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bank group raises questions on debt relief for poorest countries

[RIYADH] Despite the worthy goal of helping the poorest nations during the coronavirus pandemic, an international...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.