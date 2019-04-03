You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mixed as airlines soar

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 6:17 AM

lwx_dow_030419_12.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Tuesday, with an upbeat forecast from Delta lifting airlines, while disappointing Walgreens results weighed on the Dow.

After surging more than one percent on Monday, major indices cooled off in the second session of the new year. Downcast commentary from IMF Chief Christine Lagarde also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 per cent to 26,179.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 2,867.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 per cent to 7,848.69.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Lagarde, in a speech ahead of next week's spring meetings at the International Monetary Fund, signaled the fund would further trim its global growth forecast in light of Brexit, trade tensions and other issues.

"The expected rebound in global growth this year is precarious," she said in an address at the US Chamber of Commerce. "This is a delicate moment that requires us to handle with care."

Dow companies were mixed, with Walgreens Boots Alliance plunging 12.8 per cent after reporting second-quarter profits below expectations and slashing its 2019 earnings forecast.

The pharmacy chain cited cost pressures and consumer market challenges in the US and Britain. The outlook also weighed on rival CVS Health, which shed 3.8 per cent.

But airlines were lifted after Delta Air Lines its first-quarter profit forecast, citing "record-setting" operational performance in March. Delta surged 6.1 per cent, while American Airlines and United Continental both gained around two percent.

Facebook jumped 3.3 per cent following a positive note from Deutsche Bank, which said a plan to add a "checkout feature" to Instagram that allows users to place orders for goods could add US$10 billion in revenue in 2021.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

lwx_singrafflest_030419_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening