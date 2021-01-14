You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly up as House impeaches Trump again

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 6:01 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:41 AM

nz_nyse_140128.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher as Intel rallied on an executive shakeup while investors monitored a debate on impeaching US President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher as Intel rallied on an executive shakeup while investors monitored a debate on impeaching US President Donald Trump.

Investors largely shrugged off the happenings in Washington, where Mr Trump was impeached for the second time in a House vote that finished after the market closed.

The Federal Reserve said most regions of the US reported "economic activity increased modestly," and employment rose, albeit slowly, while housing sales remained strong and manufacturing stayed on an upward trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down less than 0.1 per cent at 31,060.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent at 3,809.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 13,128.95.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Markets remain near all-time highs as investors bet on an improving 2021 economy in anticipation of more US stimulus once Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.

"The market isn't too worries about politics right now," said Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Financial Services. "The page on Donald Trump's presidency is turning, even if there is still controversy over him."

Shares of Intel surged 7 per cent as the chipmaker named VMware head Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive, replacing Bob Swan after pressure from activist investors. VMware fell 6.8 per cent.

Target fell 1.2 per cent as it reported a 17.2 per cent jump in comparable sales growth for the key holiday shopping season.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:45 AM
Technology

Parler asks US court to order Amazon to restore service to social media app

[WASHINGTON] Parler, a social media outlet favoured by some supporters of US President Donald Trump, urged a court...

Jan 14, 2021 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

THE limit of Keppel DC Reit's multicurrency medium term note (MTN) programme has been raised to S$2 billion from S$...

Jan 14, 2021 08:34 AM
Real Estate

UK housing market boom starts to fade: survey

[LONDON] A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new Covid-19 lockdowns and the coming...

Jan 14, 2021 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

[NEW YORK] Snap Inc is permanently terminating US President Donald Trump's Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman...

Jan 14, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Disneyland opens mass Covid-19 vaccination centre

[ANAHEIM, United States] California's Disneyland opened a giant coronavirus vaccination centre on Wednesday, some 10...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for