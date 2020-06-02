You are here
US: Stocks open higher, again shrugging off protests
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened higher again Tuesday as investors focused on stimulus measures and the lift from a reopening economy more than mass protests in US cities and economic headwinds.
About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,615.35, up 0.6 per cent.
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent to 3,064.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 9,551.91.
AFP
