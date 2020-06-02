You are here

US: Stocks open higher, again shrugging off protests

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 10:02 PM

Wall Street stocks opened higher again Tuesday as investors focused on stimulus measures and the lift from a reopening economy more than mass protests in US cities and economic headwinds.
PHOTO: AFP

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,615.35, up 0.6 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent to 3,064.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 9,551.91.

AFP

