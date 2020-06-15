You are here

US: Stocks open lower on renewed virus fears

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:48 PM

Wall Street stocks fell in opening trading Monday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and increased case counts in some US states that raised doubts about the economic recovery.
A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7 per cent at 24,926.57.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 per cent to 2,975.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 per cent to 9,437.49.

