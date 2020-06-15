You are here
US: Stocks open lower on renewed virus fears
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in opening trading Monday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and increased case counts in some US states that raised doubts about the economic recovery.
A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7 per cent at 24,926.57.
The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 per cent to 2,975.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 per cent to 9,437.49.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes