US: Stocks open lower on renewed virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in opening trading Monday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and increased case counts in some US states that raised doubts about the economic recovery.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7 per cent at 24,926.57.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 per cent to 2,975.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 per cent to 9,437.49.

AFP