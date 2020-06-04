US: Stocks open lower, pulling back after streak of gains

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday as the June rally showed signs of fatigue, while the US reported another jump in joblessness and the European Central Bank unveiled aggressive stimulus.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday as the June rally showed signs of fatigue, while the US reported another jump in joblessness and the European Central Bank unveiled aggressive stimulus.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,210.61, down 0.2 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent to 3,111.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent to 9,663.30.

AFP