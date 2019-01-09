You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise on optimism over trade talks

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 6:22 AM

SL_wall street_090119_16.jpg
Wall Street stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by optimism over US-China trade talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by optimism over US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 per cent to 23,787.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.0 per cent to 2,574.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent to 6,897.00.

Trade talks in Beijing were set to continue on Wednesday in the first face-to-face meetings since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff truce during a meeting in Argentina on December 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Wall Street Journal reported the two sides were narrowing their differences, with Chinese officials offering greater purchases of US goods and services and Cabinet-level follow-up meetings expected later this month.

The latest stories suggest trade tensions "are not as dire as expected," said Frances Donald, head of macroeconomic strategy at Manulife Asset Management.

"There are downside risks that continue," Mr Donald said, adding that the rebound over the last few sessions also showed investors realised "there are also upside risks to this market."

US stocks have been on the upswing since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on January 4 signaled a more cautious approach to further interest rate hiking.

Apple gained 1.9 per cent after Chief Executive Tim Cook expressed confidence in the company's technology pipeline in spite of recent criticism, telling CNBC the company had been underestimated before.

Boeing surged 3.8 per cent after reporting 806 commercial airplane deliveries in 2018, up from 763 last year. The figure was also a company record although it missed forecasts.

Mattel jumped 4.7 per cent after it announced plans for the first live-action "Barbie" feature film starring actress Margot Robbie.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening