You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks sink amid tech sell-off; Nasdaq -3.0%

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 6:03 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished sharply lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq crumbling on worries about US-China trade tensions and flagging growth among tech giants.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 3.0 per cent at 7,028.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6 per cent to 25,017.44, while the broad-based S&P 500 slid 1.7 per cent to 2,690.73.

The declines came after a weekend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit showcased conflict between the United States and China and as fresh US housing data showed a drop in homebuilder sentiment in November. Analysts said low trading volumes at the start of a holiday-shortened week may have exacerbated the market swing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology shares remained weak, with the Nasdaq's latest plunge taking the index pullback to 13.3 per cent since hitting an all-time high on August 29.

Shares of Apple fell four percent following a Wall Street Journal report on production cuts of its new iPhone models, while Facebook plummeted 5.7 per cent amid negative fallout over its handling of consumer data and various other controversies that have generated scrutiny.

Other leading tech companies including Amazon, Netflix and Adobe, all fell five percent or more.

The pullback follows a blowout third-quarter earnings period. Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to earn 25.7 per cent higher third-quarter profits, according to FactSet. However, many analysts expect earnings growth to slow, in part because the one-time earnings jump from US tax cuts will be gone.

Many analysts also expect US growth to slow. A Goldman Sachs forecast released Monday said a US recession was not expected but it predicted US growth would slow from a recent pace of 3.5 per cent to roughly 1.75 per cent by the end of 2019.

"The tightening in financial conditions and the fading of the fiscal stimulus are the key drivers of the growth deceleration we expect next year," Goldman said.

"The slowdown should come gradually, with growth remaining above trend in the first half of 2019 before slowing to its potential pace later in the year."

While technology shares were exceptionally weak, some multinational companies vulnerable to trade war fallout also suffered.

Boeing dived 4.5 per cent and Caterpillar and Deere & Co both shed more than 3.0 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
4 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
5 Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Starhill Global Reit, Procurri, Pan-United, Golden Energy and Resources

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening