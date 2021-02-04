 US: Strong data, earnings lift Dow, S&P 500, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Strong data, earnings lift Dow, S&P 500

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 6:02 AM

nz_nyse_040227.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished little changed on Wednesday following better-than-expected US economic data and strong earnings from Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished little changed on Wednesday following better-than-expected US economic data and strong earnings from Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

The market appears to have stabilized following last week's volatility, which was brought on by a social media-driven surge in shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other struggling companies that hedge funds and other major investors had bet against.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 per cent to 30,723.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to 3,830.17, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 per cent at 13,610.54.

Data from payroll firm ADP showed the United States added 174,000 jobs in January, more than triple analysts' expectations.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Institute for Supply Management's services index rose to 58.7 per cent, more than expected and its highest level since February 2019, reaching eight straight months of growth after contracting when the pandemic began last year.

Alphabet surged 7.4 per cent after reporting a 50 per cent jump in quarterly profit to US$15.2 billion as its digital ad business thrived.

Amazon also reported strong profits, but those results were upstaged by the announcement that founder Jeff Bezos would step down and hand the reins to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services. Shares finished down two per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Going for gold: Eiffel Tower gets Olympic facelift

[PARIS] The Eiffel Tower has embarked on the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says vaccine roll-out passes 10 million

[LONDON] More than 10 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine across Britain, according to...

Feb 4, 2021 07:06 AM
Transport

Daimler to spin off trucks and rename itself Mercedes-Benz

[BERLIN] German automobile giant Daimler said on Wednesday it plans to spin off and float its truck division as the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:04 AM
Transport

Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA

[PARIS] Global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66 per cent in 2020 owing to travel restrictions...

Feb 4, 2021 07:02 AM
Technology

Amazon's Bezos, latest tycoon to pursue his 'passion'

[WASHINGTON] Bill Gates set out to heal the world. His Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen bought sports teams. Ted...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?

The Myanmar coup may have been a pre-emptive strike by the military

Singapore's real estate market may have brighter prospects in 2021

Silver futures up as Reddit forum users train fire on short selling

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for