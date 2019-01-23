You are here

US: Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 10:45 PM

Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] Strong earnings from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the open on Wednesday and propelled a rebound in US stocks from its second biggest decline in 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 per cent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

