US: Wall St dips as trade tensions add to virus woes
[NEW YORK] US stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-US tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.63 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 24,564.27. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
