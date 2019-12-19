US: Wall St edges higher after jobless data; market shrugs off impeachment

US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points or 0.14 per cent at the open to 28,278.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.18 points or 0.04 per cent at 3,192.32, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.23 points or 0.13 per cent to 8,838.97.