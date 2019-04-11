You are here

US: Wall St ekes out slight gains at open, earnings awaited

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 9:44 PM

US stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, as investors assessed warnings from major central banks about a global slowdown and looked ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, as investors assessed warnings from major central banks about a global slowdown and looked ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.05 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,188.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher 3.71 points, or 0.13%, to 2,891.92.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.95 points, or 0.14%, to 7,975.20 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

