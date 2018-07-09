US: Wall St enters third day of gains as trade fears ease

US stock indexes opened higher on Monday, on track for third day of gains in a row, after last week's strong US jobs data helped investors brush aside trade concerns.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened higher on Monday, on track for third day of gains in a row, after last week's strong US jobs data helped investors brush aside trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.72 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 24,519.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,768.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.36 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 7,731.75 at the opening bell.

REUTERS