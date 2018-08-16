You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St gains on upbeat earnings, trade talk optimism

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 10:20 PM

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes rose on Thursday, helped by a string of robust earnings reports, a dip in the dollar and after China said it will hold talks with the United States later this month.

Walmart's shares surged 9.2 per cent, the most on the benchmark S&P 500 index, after the retailer said its US comparable sales grew the most in a decade and posted strong e-commerce sales.

Its strong quarterly report lifted the S&P retailers index up 0.59 per cent.

Cisco jumped 4.3 per cent after posting quarterly results and first-quarter sales forecast that topped Wall Street expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industrials rose 0.94 per cent on hopes that Beijing and Washington may resolve a conflict that has roiled financial markets since early March. Shares of trade-sensitive companies Boeing rose 3.2 per cent and Caterpillar 2.1 per cent.

"Markets are looking for a rebound after Wednesday's sell-off on news of US and China resuming talks," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Any hopes of some sort of an agreement would relieve worries of a trade war and the markets would be able to focus on the macro news and earnings."

The greenback fell with investors buying back into currencies that were hit hard in the recent selloff, while the lira rallied after Turkey's finance minister said his country will come out of the current market volatility stronger.

The KBW bank index gained 1.06 per cent as bank stocks gained and eased fears of investors who fretted about exposure to Turkey.

At 9.52am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 323.31 points, or 1.28 per cent, at 25,485.72, the S&P 500 was up 18.96 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 2,837.33 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.31 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 7,819.43.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with only the defensive utilities sector in the red.

Technology stocks rose 0.61 per cent, led by a 6.7 per cent gain in Symantec. Hedge fund Starboard Value has nominated five directors to Symantec's board after taking a 5.8 per cent stake in the cybersecurity firm.

JC Penney slumped 26.6 per cent after the department store chain cut its full-year forecast and posted lower-than-expected quarterly results.

Nordstrom, which is due to report results after markets close, dipped 1.1 per cent.

Second-quarter earnings have been stronger than expected, with 79 per cent of the 460 S&P 500 that have reported so far beating analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 32 new lows.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening