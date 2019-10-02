You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St hits fresh one-month low at open on growth worries

Wed, Oct 02, 2019 - 9:48 PM

yq-wallst-02102022.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

WALL Street's main indexes hit fresh one-month lows at the open on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as a contraction in domestic factory activity pointed to impact from a prolonged US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.18 points or 0.55 per cent at the open to 26,425.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.47 points or 0.53 per cent at 2,924.78.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.55 points or 0.73 per cent to 7,851.13.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly