US: Wall St hits fresh one-month low at open on growth worries

WALL Street's main indexes hit fresh one-month lows at the open on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as a contraction in domestic factory activity pointed to impact from a prolonged US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.18 points or 0.55 per cent at the open to 26,425.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.47 points or 0.53 per cent at 2,924.78.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.55 points or 0.73 per cent to 7,851.13.

REUTERS