You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 10:51 PM

doc77zlse3tzph142emijcu_doc73urm9a3oxf15czpcs3.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.58 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 27,843.54.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs at open as upbeat comments related to US-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.58 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 27,843.54.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.29 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,107.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.47 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 8,524.48 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

CPF basic retirement sum regularly adjusted to ensure payouts remain relevant: Josephine Teo

[SINGAPORE] It is important to help Singaporeans save more for retirement adequacy, said Minister for Manpower...

Nov 15, 2019 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

India's finance minister rules out quick recovery for economy

[NEW DELHI] India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy...

Nov 15, 2019 10:07 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items...

Nov 15, 2019 09:09 PM
Government & Economy

China threatens Sweden over rights prize to Gui Minhai

[STOCKHOLM] China on Friday threatened "counter-measures" against Sweden if the country's culture minister awards a...

Nov 15, 2019 08:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property full-year profit falls sharply, down 25% to S$560.3 million

FRASERS Property on Friday said net profit for its 2019 financial year fell sharply, down 25.3 per cent to S$560.3...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly