US: Wall St hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.58 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 27,843.54.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs at open as upbeat comments related to US-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.29 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,107.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.47 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 8,524.48 at the opening bell.

REUTERS