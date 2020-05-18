US: Wall St jumps at the open on coronavirus vaccine hopes

US stock indexes shot up in early trade on Monday as encouraging data from a potential Covid-19 vaccine trial fueled optimism, while investors also counted on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a virus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374.56 points, or 1.58 per cent, at the open to 24,059.98.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.68 points, or 2.40 per cent, at 2,932.38 after the open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 162.59 points, or 1.80 per cent, to 9,177.15.

REUTERS