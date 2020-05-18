You are here
US: Wall St jumps at the open on coronavirus vaccine hopes
[NEW YORK] US stock indexes shot up in early trade on Monday as encouraging data from a potential Covid-19 vaccine trial fueled optimism, while investors also counted on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a virus-driven slump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374.56 points, or 1.58 per cent, at the open to 24,059.98.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.68 points, or 2.40 per cent, at 2,932.38 after the open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 162.59 points, or 1.80 per cent, to 9,177.15.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes