You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 9:48 PM

doc7aop0tf6mchpluz9j6_doc79lb7bv0hk81jjy5jf1c.jpg
US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating US-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating US-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.14 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 24,461.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,948.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.33 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 9,278.55 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy

[LONDON] Britain expects China to respect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong and is committed to ensuring the...

May 22, 2020 09:03 PM
Government & Economy

ECB minutes hint at more policy easing in June

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank is "fully prepared" to provide even more stimulus as soon as June to support...

May 22, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery cancels dividend to conserve cash amid Covid-19

SK Jewellery Group on Friday said it is cancelling a dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share that it proposed in...

May 22, 2020 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Draw on reserves needed to take care of people during Covid-19 crisis, says President

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s very existence is at stake as it battles the coronavirus pandemic, and the country has to...

May 22, 2020 07:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu delays opening of new outlets and integrated facility till Q3 amid Covid-19

KOUFU on Friday said the opening of two food courts and two R&B bubble tea kiosks have been "tentatively moved"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.