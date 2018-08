[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the direction of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.60 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 25,688.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.37 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,862.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.35 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,907.81 at the opening bell.

REUTERS