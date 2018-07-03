US: Wall St opens higher as energy stocks gain

US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as shares of energy companies rose on the back of rising oil prices, aiding Wall Street in a shortened trading day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as shares of energy companies rose on the back of rising oil prices, aiding Wall Street in a shortened trading day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.21 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 24,359.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.56 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,733.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.94 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 7,593.63 at the opening bell.

REUTERS