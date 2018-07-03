You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as energy stocks gain

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 10:03 PM

US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as shares of energy companies rose on the back of rising oil prices, aiding Wall Street in a shortened trading day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.21 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 24,359.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.56 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,733.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.94 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 7,593.63 at the opening bell.

