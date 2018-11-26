You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as retail, tech stocks gain

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 10:44 PM

US stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.18 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 24,364.13.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.41 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 2,649.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 87.51 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 7,026.50 at the opening bell.

