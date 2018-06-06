You are here

US: Wall St opens higher, Nasdaq ticks to another record

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:49 PM

US stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with electric carmaker Tesla and insurer United Health among the biggest drivers, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to another record high.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with electric carmaker Tesla and insurer United Health among the biggest drivers, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.16 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 24,854.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.45 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,753.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,652.81 at the opening bell.

