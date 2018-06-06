US: Wall St opens higher, Nasdaq ticks to another record

US stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with electric carmaker Tesla and insurer United Health among the biggest drivers, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.16 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 24,854.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.45 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,753.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,652.81 at the opening bell.

REUTERS