US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 25,152.45 at the open. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.50 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.

REUTERS