US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 9:59 PM

file79o8og7bksm1028rkx9.jpg
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six US states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six US states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.54 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,330.52.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.45 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

