US: Wall St opens higher on optimism around Nafta progress

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hitting record highs on optimism around news that the United States and Mexico were closing in on a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.36 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 25,882.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.00 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,884.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.67 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,989.64 at the opening bell.

