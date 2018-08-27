You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on optimism around Nafta progress

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 9:47 PM

file71ljij1mpus13rk7jod3.jpg
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hitting record highs on optimism around news that the United States and Mexico were closing in on a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.36 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 25,882.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.00 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,884.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.67 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,989.64 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
3 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
4 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
5 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble snags shareholders’ nod on pivotal debt revamp at SGM

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New initiatives to help Singapore firms access innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening