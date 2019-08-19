US: Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

WALL Street opened higher on Monday, after China's plans for an interest rate reform reinforced hopes that major economies would act to counter the impact of escalating global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.05 points or 0.52 per cent at the open to 26,020.06. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 opened higher by 24.80 points or 0.86 per cent at 2,913.48, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 110.19 points or 1.40 per cent to 8,006.18 at the opening bell.