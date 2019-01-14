You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 10:42 PM

file73kzbceffqdmcbw79s7.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China's trade.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China's trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 23,880.53.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
3 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening