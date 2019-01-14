US: Wall St opens lower

US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China's trade.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China's trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 23,880.53.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS