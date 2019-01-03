US: Wall St opens lower as Apple sales warning drags tech

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed by a drop in the technology sector after Apple Inc's rare sales warning inflamed fears that the Sino-US trade war and a slowing China economy would eat into corporate profits more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.85 points, or 0.73 per cent, at the open to 23,176.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.11 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 2,491.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.16 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 6,584.77 at the opening bell.

REUTERS