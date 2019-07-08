You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as Apple slips, hopes of sharp rate cut fade

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 9:44 PM

US stocks fell at the open on Monday as Apple Inc shares dropped and investors scaled back bets of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month following a solid June jobs report.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Monday as Apple Inc shares dropped and investors scaled back bets of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month following a solid June jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.48 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 26,835.64.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.64 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,979.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.88 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 8,112.91 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

