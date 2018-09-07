US: Wall St opens lower as robust jobs raise rate hike fears

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as strong jobs data highlighted tightening labor market conditions and cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 25,951.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,868.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,878.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS