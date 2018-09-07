You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as robust jobs raise rate hike fears

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 9:51 PM

doc71sl0ugauvsxt2xj3xf_doc71p113kp28ou3tj8jxd.jpg
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as strong jobs data highlighted tightening labor market conditions and cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 25,951.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,868.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,878.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening