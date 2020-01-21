You are here

US: Wall St opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 10:49 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.05 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 29,269.05.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record rally on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.59 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 3,321.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.88 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 9,361.07 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

