US: Wall St opens lower on fears of broader trade spat with China

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 9:42 PM

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, as investors feared that the US-China trade spat could spiral into a technology cold war between the two countries, with no signs of a resolution in sight.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday, as investors feared that the US-China trade spat could spiral into a technology cold war between the two countries, with no signs of a resolution in sight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.62 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 25,657.99. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.57 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 2,836.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.13 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 7,660.72 at the opening bell.

