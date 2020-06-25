US: Wall St opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

[NEW YORK] Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.72 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 25,365.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.73 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,046.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.81 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,899.36 at the opening bell.

REUTERS