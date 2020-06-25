You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 9:44 PM

file7atjt6zu8kowkx9937d.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.72 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 25,365.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.73 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,046.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.81 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,899.36 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 09:38 PM
Government & Economy

Durable goods orders in US surge by most since July 2014

[WASHINGTON] US orders for durable goods jumped in May by the most in nearly six years as nationwide reopenings...

Jun 25, 2020 09:28 PM
Consumer

Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs in CEO's plan to shrink company

[OHIO] Macy's will cut about 3,900 corporate and management jobs to slash costs in an effort to weather the long-...

Jun 25, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa hit by weaker demand for poultry in Indonesia amid Covid-19

AGRI-FOOD player Japfa said on Thursday that while its supply chain has not been significantly impacted by Covid-19...

Jun 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

US layoffs stay high as weak demand lingers despite businesses reopening

[WASHINGTON] Weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers, keeping new applications for unemployment...

Jun 25, 2020 08:44 PM
Government & Economy

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

[WASHINGTON] Markets for stocks and other risky assets could suffer a second swoon if the coronavirus spreads more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.