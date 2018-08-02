US: Wall St opens lower weighed by tech stocks

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, after technology stocks fell, as fears of a trade war between the United States and China were sparked after President Donald Trump proposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.37 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 25,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.88 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 2,800.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.76 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 7,659.52 at the opening bell.

REUTERS