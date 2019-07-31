You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 10:09 PM

doc76glzu4k8ep12n3uubgg_doc7628d6i93t0xjkkt9bo.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple's shares, as the iPhone maker's upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the US-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple's shares, as the iPhone maker's upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the US-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 27,244.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly