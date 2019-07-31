US: Wall St rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple's shares, as the iPhone maker's upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the US-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 27,244.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell.

REUTERS