US: Wall Street bounces back on deals, earnings hope

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, recovering from a selloff a day earlier as higher oil prices and merger activity helped offset fears of a Sino-US trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.45 points, or 0.41 per cent, at the open to 24,802.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.12 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,783.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.10 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 7,752.71 at the opening bell.

