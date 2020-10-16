You are here

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 9:41 PM

US stocks opened higher on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.52 points or 0.27 per cent at the open to 28,570.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.16 points or 0.29 per cent at 3,493.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.96 points or 0.41 per cent to 11,761.83 at the opening bell.

