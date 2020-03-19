You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street dips at open as virus response falls short

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 9:49 PM

doc79rt6q50dbq19a7osfki_doc79qe7qwp06o16apisfrl.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 19,830.01.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials opened slightly lower on Thursday as another round of sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken stock markets that a global recession could be averted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 19,830.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,393.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.61 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 6,996.45 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 09:42 PM
Government & Economy

MAS unveils US$60b swap facility with US Fed

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday night announced a US$60 billion swap facility with the US...

Mar 19, 2020 09:16 PM
Government & Economy

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 imported cases

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 32 new Covid-19 cases, including 24 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (...

Mar 19, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Flyer to reopen on March 20

THE Singapore Flyer will reopen on March 20  following a four-month suspension, said tourism player Straco...

Mar 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 19, 2020 06:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's central bank cuts statutory reserve ratio to 2%

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank cut its statutory reserve ratio (SRR) on Thursday by 100 basis points to 2.00...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.